Mizuho Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $176.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $5.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.59. 269,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,737,910. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). Research analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $522,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

