MKM Partners Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Neutral

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $23.00. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

CLR traded up $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,332. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

