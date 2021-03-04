MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.30 and last traded at $150.76. 519,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 530,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,161 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,981,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $298,084,000 after purchasing an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $151,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

