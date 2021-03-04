MktCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MLM)

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded 51.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. One MktCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 48.2% lower against the US dollar. MktCoin has a total market capitalization of $56,963.74 and approximately $701.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.33 or 0.00467564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00071454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00077481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.06 or 0.00471278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00051017 BTC.

MktCoin Coin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

