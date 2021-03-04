MMOCoin Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 4th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $68,801.90 and $309.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded down 64.9% against the dollar. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000076 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000124 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,675,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,518,979 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

