Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Modern Investment Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $200,917.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000833 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00018520 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001919 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000688 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 3,546,347 coins and its circulating supply is 2,757,616 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

