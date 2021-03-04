Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Brookline Capital Management

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $1,708,816.20. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock worth $615,777,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

