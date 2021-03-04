Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Raised to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Brookline Capital Management from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.07% from the company’s current price.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 266,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,220. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $189.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.91.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,753,697 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.19, for a total transaction of $256,372,964.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $307,247,961.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock valued at $615,777,917. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Moderna by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

