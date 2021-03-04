Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 136.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Molecular Templates worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 6.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molecular Templates by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Molecular Templates by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,705,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,621,086 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $542.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

