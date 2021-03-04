MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.27 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00004080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market cap of $129.07 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,529.04 or 0.03176689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.81 or 0.00373568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.88 or 0.01040602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.00441180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.62 or 0.00375246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.59 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00022550 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

