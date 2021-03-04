Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to report $62.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the highest is $63.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $51.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year sales of $298.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $297.20 million to $299.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $361.27 million, with estimates ranging from $343.30 million to $388.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

MCRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $3,312,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 506.6% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 37.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $63.60 on Thursday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 11, 2020, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; 1 snack bar; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.