Mondi’s (MNDI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,852.50 ($24.20).

Get Mondi alerts:

Shares of MNDI traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,785.50 ($23.33). 1,147,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,926. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,671.58. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.