MonetaryUnit (MUE) Trading 7.1% Lower This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $17,785.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007438 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00141888 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 91.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,630,457 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

