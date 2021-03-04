MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $25,492.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007462 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00139142 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,683,772 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

