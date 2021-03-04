Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,601 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 8.1% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

