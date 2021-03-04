Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Tops $66,878.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $66,878.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,912,088 coins. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

