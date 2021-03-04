Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNST. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

MNST stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $85.53. 60,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

