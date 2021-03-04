Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s previous close.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of MNST traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.69. 19,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 404.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

