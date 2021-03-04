Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

MNST has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.53. The company had a trading volume of 60,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,609. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.74 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 130,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

