Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.50 Per Share

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MGAM opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 274. Morgan Advanced Materials has a one year low of GBX 168.80 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 333.50 ($4.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £941.72 million and a PE ratio of 91.67.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

