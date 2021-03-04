Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $23.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Shares of TS stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 116,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,586. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

