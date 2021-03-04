Morgan Stanley Cuts Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.56% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $22.30. 4,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,615. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

