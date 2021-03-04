Morgan Stanley Cuts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $201.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $201.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.50. 185,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,120,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a PE ratio of -79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,468,407.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,985,015 shares of company stock valued at $615,777,917. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

