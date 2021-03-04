Morgan Stanley Increases Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target to $60.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 20,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,380. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total value of $591,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,769,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,652,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $995,311.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,373,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,847,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after buying an additional 124,605 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after buying an additional 234,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.