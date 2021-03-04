Morgan Stanley Increases Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target to $74.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s current price.

DCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

NYSE:DCI traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.47. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,904. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $62.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total value of $54,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $264,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

