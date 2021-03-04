Morgan Stanley Increases Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target to $23.00

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.68. 116,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,586. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. Research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

