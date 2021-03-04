Morgan Stanley Increases Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $44.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

TDC stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $41.66. 24,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $82,487.37. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $361,430.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,192.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,760 shares of company stock worth $3,666,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Teradata during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

