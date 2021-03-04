Morgan Stanley Raises Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target to $60.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

XOM stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $239.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

