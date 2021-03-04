Morgan Stanley Raises Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target to $175.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GH. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,632. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average of $124.09.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $621,429.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,590.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 978,163 shares of company stock worth $156,121,365 in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.