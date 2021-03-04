Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.36. 125,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,308. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

