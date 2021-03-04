Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,200.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOOGL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $47.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,059.23. 104,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,964.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1,725.37. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.