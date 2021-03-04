Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Cairn Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of CRNCY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 4,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.25. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

