Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.
NYSE:SAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 411,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,791. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.
