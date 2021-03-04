Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. HSBC raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:SAN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.52. 411,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,828,791. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. JDC JSC L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,071,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,383,000 after buying an additional 3,306,624 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 2,337.8% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 260,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

