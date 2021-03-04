Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

