Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.36% from the company’s current price.
DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.22.
Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.62. The company had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $275.22 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $372.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.42.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.