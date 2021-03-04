Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.
NYSE DPZ traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $336.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.