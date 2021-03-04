Morgan Stanley Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $422.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $446.00 to $422.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s previous close.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.22.

NYSE DPZ traded up $3.89 on Thursday, reaching $336.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.42. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $275.22 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

