Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.08

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.08 and traded as high as $21.75. Mountain Commerce Bancorp shares last traded at $21.75, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MCBI)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

