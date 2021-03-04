Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

