Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wedbush from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.56.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.
