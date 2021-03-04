mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.01 on Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One mStable USD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable USD has a total market cap of $47.57 million and approximately $707,989.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,549.60 or 1.00067554 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00089139 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011218 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 47,304,909 tokens. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

