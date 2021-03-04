MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

MTBC, Inc (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s stock price was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.72. Approximately 508,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 209,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Specifically, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 35,021 shares of MTBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $336,902.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,650,799 shares in the company, valued at $44,740,686.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Busquet sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $334,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,755 shares of company stock valued at $865,686 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on MTBC in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MTBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTBC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.38.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTBC, Inc will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MTBC by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MTBC by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MTBC by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of MTBC by 0.8% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MTBC by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

