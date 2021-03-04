Multiplier Market Cap Reaches $93.85 Million (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Multiplier has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $93.85 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.81 or 0.00471781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00072074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00077649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00083938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00483623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 410,728,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,614,291 tokens. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

