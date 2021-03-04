Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €265.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €265.00 ($311.76) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Munchener Ruckvers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52-week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52-week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

