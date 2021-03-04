Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €285.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €282.00 ($331.76) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($294.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($235.29).

