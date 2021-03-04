Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.35

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 99810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MUR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at $317,645.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,015 shares of company stock valued at $849,590. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

