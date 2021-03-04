MVL Trading Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MVL has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $75.63 million and $18.53 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MVL alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.34 or 0.00754572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00026605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00043586 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,681,126,857 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.