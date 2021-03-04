Myers Industries (MYE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Myers Industries to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $808.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

MYE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

