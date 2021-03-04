Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0064

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 12% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Myriad has a market cap of $11.37 million and approximately $92,488.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 74.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,770,596,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Myriad

