Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will announce ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.78). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.80) to ($4.83). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

NBRV stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $292.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

