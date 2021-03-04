Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Up 75.7% in February

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the January 28th total of 728,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 266,166 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $343,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nabriva Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

NBRV traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 90,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,230. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

