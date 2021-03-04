Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.03. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 61,430,413 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357,035 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

