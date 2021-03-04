Namecoin Price Down 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $17.76 million and $5,758.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002566 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,955.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.18 or 0.01029018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.00378072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031253 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

